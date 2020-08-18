CLINTON — Alliant Energy had restored power to more than 72% of its Iowa customers affected by the Aug. 10 derecho as of late Monday afternoon, company officials said.
About 64,000 of Alliant’s 492,172 customers statewide were without power as of 4 p.m. Monday.
Of them, 1,879 customers in Clinton County were without power. Alliant Energy serves 19,269 customers in Clinton County.
John Rose of Clinton was one of more than 3,500 Clinton County residents without electricity Sunday. Rose piled brush on the curb in front of his home on Bluff Boulevard on Sunday while city crews filled trucks with the storm debris.
Rose has been without power since the derecho ripped through the Midwest with winds approaching 100 miles per hour. A generator was keeping Rose’s refrigerator, freezer and television operating. He had not been running his air conditioning. “It’s cooled down, so that’s good,” Rose said Sunday.
Tree branches that fell on power lines on Bluff Boulevard were cut and removed Thursday, said Rose, but the utility company had not yet restored service to the area.
Clinton Fire Department reminded residents Saturday that open burning is not allowed. The open burning ordinance has not been modified and residents are not to burn brush, trees or debris. Burning these items while power lines are still down and areas are without power can be dangerous, CFD said.
Public Works crews will be picking up yard waste bins and large limbs. Residents are to keep refilling their green bins. Items that are too large for the bin can be placed near the curb for pickup.
Crews will pick up brush and debris for residents on private drives and roads, such as Hawks Pointe, this week, city officials said.
On Monday, Terry Kouba, SVP at Alliant Energy and president of the Iowa Utility Company, said Alliant teams – and teams joining them from around the country – are working day and night to make power available to the majority of customers across the state by the end of the day Tuesday, August 18.
That means by midnight on Tuesday evening, at least 90% of customers who were impacted by the Aug. 10 storm and high winds will have power available to them, Kouba said.
Kouba said that of the 340 communities initially impacted by the storm, 266 communities on Monday had power available to at least 90% of homes and businesses and many of them were 100% restored.
“We have more than 2,000 workers, from all over the country, here helping us and we will get it fully restored,” Kouba said. “This storm brought damage beyond what we’ve ever seen. Iowans have always been strong when facing adversity, and we all will continue to power through together.”
