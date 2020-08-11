CEDAR RAPIDS — Following the high winds and storms that ravaged much of central and eastern Iowa on Monday, Alliant Energy reported Tuesday afternoon that more than 200,000 customers remain without service. Technicians have been dispatched and continue assessing damage, beginning to clear trees and debris, and creating restoration plans.
“The storm created damage beyond what we’ve seen before and it could take several days before the majority of services are restored,” stated Terry Kouba, SVP at Alliant Energy and President of the Iowa Utility Company. “For some customers, especially those living in more rural areas, it could be longer. We’re asking for patience as our crews work around the clock. Their safety and the safety of our customers is our top priority.”
Kouba visited Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids Tuesday to survey the damage.
“The storm damaged some of our facilities and buildings,” Kouba said. “There are trees down on our lines and blocking many roads. Clearing the path, replacing poles and lines, and restoring services – it’s going to take time to get our customers re-connected.”
Much like the support Alliant Energy provided in areas hard-hit by past hurricanes, mutual assistance is being provided by utility and tree crews from around the country to help speed recovery.
Power will first be restored to essential services and facilities critical to public health and safety such as hospitals, nursing homes, fire and police departments, and water systems. Then, crews will be dispatched to repair lines that will return service to the largest number of customers in the least amount of time. Service to neighborhoods, industries and businesses are restored systematically.
Currently, customers do not need to report outages. However, to report an emergency, to report damaged equipment or if you see downed lines, complete the online form at AlliantEnergy.com or call 1-800-255-4268. Alliant Energy officials stressed that people must not touch or go near downed lines; they may be live and could cause serious injury.
Customers with a downed electrical connection on their house will need to contract with an electrician to have the equipment fixed. The pole to the meter on customer homes is considered customer-owned. It can and should be fixed as you await power restoration as Alliant Energy cannot reconnect power to any damaged equipment due to safety concerns.
