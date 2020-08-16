CLINTON — As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, about 80,000 Alliant Energy customers in Iowa were still without power.
"Crews are doing all they can to quickly and safely restore services," Alliant Energy said on its website Sunday. More than 65% of customers now have power.
John Rose of Clinton was one of more than 3,500 Clinton residents still without electricity Sunday. Rose piled brush on the curb in front of his home on Bluff Boulevard Sunday while city crews filled trucks with the storm debris.
Rose has been without power since Monday's derecho ripped through the Midwest with winds approaching 100 miles per hours. A generator keeps Rose's refrigerator, freezer and television operating. He's not running his air conditioning. "It's cooled down, so that's good," Rose said Sunday.
Tree branches that fell on power lines on Bluff Boulevard Monday were cut and removed Thursday, said Rose, but the utility company has not yet restored service to the area.
Clinton Fire Department reminded residents Saturday that open burning is not allowed. The open burning ordinance has not been modified and residents are not to burn brush, trees or debris. Burning of these items while power lines are still down and areas are without power can be dangerous, CFD said.
Public Works crew will be picking up yard waste bins and large limbs. Residents are to keep refilling their green bins. Items that are too large for the bin can be placed near the curb for pickup.
Crews will pick up brush and debris for residents on private drives and roads, such as Hawks Pointe, next week, city officials said.
The mobile community resource center at Clinton Park (across from Central Fire Station, 344 3rd Avenue South) will be open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The center provides electrical outlets, portable power for medical equipment and cellular recharging and limited free ice for essential medical and perishable needs. Residents should bring their own bag or cooler to carry the ice.
Prepackaged meals will be available for those most in need until the meals run out.
