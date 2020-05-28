CLINTON — Adam Morley, a senior at Clinton High School, has been named the winner of the Bernard B. and Anna Lehman Scholarship from River Bluff Community Foundation.
He is sixth in his class of 200 students and has a 4.417 grade point average. He plans to attend Coe College, majoring in music education. The $750 scholarship is renewable for four years if he maintains a 3.2 grade-point average in college.
The Lehman Scholarship fund was established in October 2011 and is offered to a Clinton High School senior to use toward a college degree. He is the 12th CHS student selected to receive a scholarship from the permanent scholarship endowed fund.
River Bluff Community Foundation’s mission is to build endowments, serve as a resource for community needs, and assist donors in creating giving options.
