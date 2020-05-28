SIOUX CITY — Several local students graduated from Morningside College this spring. They include:
Camanche
- Stacy French, Master of Arts in Teaching.
Clinton
- Grant Borgwardt, Master of Arts in Teaching.
- Patrick Query, Master of Arts in Teaching.
Maquoketa
- Marisa Ackley, Master of Arts in Teaching.
Sterling, Illinois
- Makenzie Sterk, Master of Arts in Teaching.
Mount Mercy University celebrates Class of 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS — Mount Mercy University celebrated a virtual commencement ceremony May 17.
Taylor Grell, of Delmar, earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. Grell graduated with a Cum Laude designation.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee will celebrate May graduates in October
MILWAUKEE — Several local residents are among 3,600 prospective candidates for a degree who are attending the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
The university’s May commencement exercises are rescheduled for Oct. 10 in Milwaukee.
Local students include:
Bellevue
- Lucas Anderson, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Bachelor of Science.
Morrison, Illinois
Emily Wallander, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts.
Sterling, Illinois
Matthew Hughes, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration.
Chanda McDonnell, School of Education, Master of Science.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.