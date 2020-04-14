MORRISON, Ill. — Morrison American Legion Post 328 conducted its monthly meeting on Monday via a telephone conference call.
A quorum was established with six of the eight officers in attendance. Following the standard review, discussion and approval of minutes and financial report the officer nominations from the March meeting were discussed and approved. Additionally, it was voted on that the Post Honor Guard would perform Rifle Volleys and “Taps” on Memorial Day regardless of parade status and respectful of social distancing.
Elected officers to take place in May are Commander Larry Zuidema (first time), Senior Vice Commander Dennis VanZuiden (remaining), Junior Vice Commander Terry Jones (returning), Adjutant Ken Petersen (remaining), Finance Officer and Sergeant-at-Arms Jerry Brearton (remaining), Service Officer Andrew Schroeder (remaining), and Chaplain Garry Seaman (first time).
Bob Brands has retired from his long-time position as the chaplain but remains on the Honor Guard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.