MORRISON, Ill. — The Morrison Emmanuel Reformed Church’s “Voices of Praise”, originally set for this weekend, has been postponed to May 13-15.
Voices of Praise is inviting area residents to celebrate as they present EVOP’s 13th annual spring cantata “We Will Stand!”, which has been rescheduled and will be presented in three performances, Friday and Sunday evenings, May 13 and 15 at 7 p.m. and a Saturday, May 14, matinee at 3 p.m.
Voices of Praise is excited to be back on the platform after canceling the last two spring cantatas due to COVID. For this spring cantata, the stage will be filled with 75 singers who will present music from a variety of musical genres. Contemporary worship songs like “Who You Say I Am,” “Jesus,” “Build My Life,” “Is He Worthy" and others are all examples of music heard on Christian radio stations like K-LOVE.
Songs that encourage during difficult times are offered including “Just As I Am/I Come Broken,” “I’ve Put My Hope in God” and “I Will Stand.” Soloists joining the choir will be Ed Pruis, Ritch Lindstrom, Pam Muur, Lynelle Criss and Brittany VanDrew. Anna Ryder will serve as a narrator.
No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert and a free-will offering will be received. All ages are welcome and the church is handicapped accessible. A fellowship hour will follow all performances, hosted by the women of Emmanuel.
A free shuttle bus will be provided for one hour prior to and following all three performances. This shuttle bus will pick up from Ebenezer Reformed Church’s parking lot two blocks south of Emmanuel’s campus and drop riders off at the curb in front of Emmanuel.
For more information, contact the church office at (815) 772-3890.
