MORRISON, Ill. — Morrison Police Chief Brian Melton announced Friday that the Helmet Incentive Program is underway.
The program, which started in 2009, promotes bicycle safety among children and is possible only through the partnership and support of the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill owners Ellen and Bart Smith, Melton said.
The Morrison Police Department’s Helmet Incentive Program rewards children ages 3-16 who wear their helmets when bicycling. During the summer, when a Morrison Police Officer sees children safely riding their bicycles with their helmets on, the Officer will reward them with coupons for free ice cream at the Dairy Queen Grill & Chill in Morrison.
Even with the COVID-19 restrictions, children are encouraged to get outside and ride, but with their immediate family members only, Melton said. Morrison police officers will maintain social distancing and avoid personal contact when handing out coupons, Melton said.
