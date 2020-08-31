MORRISON, Ill. — Morrison United Methodist Church, 200 W. Lincolnway, has returned to its in-person worship services, Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 9 a.m., while continuing to post both services on YouTube each week.
“It is so great to be back worshipping as a body of believers in the sanctuary again,” said the Rev. Calvin Haines Jr., the church’s new pastor who began serving in July. “Ideally, Christian worship is to be done with the church family together in one place. Being able to do so again has been quite moving.”
Morrison UMC had been recording its Saturday contemporary service and Sunday traditional service with an empty sanctuary since March, when COVID-19 restrictions prevented corporate worship in church buildings. “It is certainly better to be safe than sorry and take proper precautions, but so many of us really missed worshipping in the sanctuary. This is a real gift to be able to be together again.”
Haines says beginning at a new church in the midst of a pandemic has been a challenge.
“I love meeting and talking with people, so I have had to adjust my approach to doing things,” Haines said.
The pastor added, however, the church arranged several face-to-face meet-and-greet sessions with attendees wearing masks and observing social distancing.
The pastor said he is enjoying ministry here despite the restrictions.
“I am very excited about being appointed to Morrison UMC,” Haines said. “Located at the center of town on Route 30, this church has a wonderful history of outreach, serving the community in a variety of ways for years. I look forward to helping the congregation continue that tradition and move forward to launch new ministries.”
Haines previously served for six years at First United Methodist Church in Freeport, Illinois. He is a self-described “city boy,” having lived on Chicago’s North Side for 30 years before being appointed to the Freeport church.
“There was a bit of shift in perspective moving from Chicago to Freeport, but I really loved the friendly people and all the amenities of a smaller town,” he said.
This included beautiful Krape Park and a 5-minute commute to work compared to a 90-minute drive in his previous corporate position.
This is Haines’s third career, though he says he considers the pastorate a calling, not a career choice. He was a college professor for 12 years and worked in the corporate world in executive communications for another 12 years. In 2010 he sensed a call to ministry and began taking classes at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Illinois and preparing for ordination. He graduated from Garrett Seminary with a Master of Divinity degree in 2015 and was ordained in 2017.
“Pastoring has been the most rewarding work I have ever done,” Haines said. “I have never been disappointed that I answered God’s call to pastoral ministry. I greatly enjoy all aspects of pastoral life, especially helping folks grow as disciples of Jesus for the transformation of the world, as we Methodists say.”
Haines said he and the Morrison UMC congregation are trying to emphasize the positive aspects of the pandemic, hoping it will inspire new ministries and a different way of approaching established ones.
For more information about Morrison United Methodist Church’s services and ministries, call the church office at (815) 772-4030.
