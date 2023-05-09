MORRISON, Ill. — The Morrison Fire Department invites the area to its annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 21 at the Morrison Fire Department.
The fire department is located at 206 W. Main St. in Morrison.
The menu includes pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice, milk, and coffee. The event is open to the public. The cost of the meal is a donation to the Morrison Fire Department. All donations will go toward helping the Morrison Fire Department provide and maintain equipment and tools to perform the services it provides to the Morrison community.
This year the fire department continued to purchase equipment and at this time, the department is looking to upgrade one of its engines. The firemen have also recently purchased new Scott Air-Paks. Over the past couple of years, MFD has used donations received from these breakfasts to purchase needed equipment like that which would aid in grain bin rescues.
The Morrison Fire Department is a not-for-profit organization that provides fire protection and various emergency services for the community and surrounding area around Morrison.
For more information regarding this event, contact Matthew Van Drew of the Morrison Fire Department at Mvandrew90@gmail.com or at (815) 718-8979.
