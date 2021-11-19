MORRISON, Ill. — The Morrison Fire Department will be having its annual Drive-Thru Pork Chop Lunch from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20.
In addition to grilled pork chop sandwiches, the fire department will be offering brats, hot dogs, chips, cookies and a drink.
All proceeds will be used to benefit the fire department's needs for equipment and training. Those attending will enter the fire station from Main Street and drive through the station receiving their meals exiting onto U.S. 30.
There will also be an opportunity to bring new toys to donate for the firemen's annual toy drive. This toy drive provides presents, delivered by Santa on a fire truck, to those in need of Christmas gifts this year.
