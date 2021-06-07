Education digest logo

MORRISON, Ill. — The Morrison Institute of Technology has announced its Academic Honors for the Spring 2021 semester. The following students have been named to the President’s List and achieved a 3.90- to 4.00 grade-point average:

Garrett Bittinger of Polo, Illinois

Michael Bower of Oregon, Illinois

Nolan Harshman of Dixon, Illinois

Joshua Kouris of Marengo, Illinois

Ryan McDonnell of Sterling, Illinois

Henry Rod of Amboy, Illinois

Ian Sayles of Creve Coeur, Illinois

Skylar Scott of Dixon

Eli Trimble of Viola, Illinois

Kyle Winebrenner of Sterling

Samuel Woodyer of Ottawa, Illinois

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List and achieved a 3.50 to 3.89 grade-point average:

Kaela Baker of Clinton

Noah Boren of Pittsfield, Illinois

Jacob Dorethy of Knoxville, Illinois

Dallas Guyton of Milan Illinois

Eric Holden of Ashton, Illinois

Savage Hutton of Tampico, Illinois

Ethan James of Oregon, Illinois

Richard Kern of Galena, Illinois

Cody Lewis of Henry, Illinois

Payton Mast of Andalusia, Illinois

Andrew McCabe of Pontiac, Illinois

Agustin Tavares of Sterling

Cole Whitebread of Rock Falls, Illinois

