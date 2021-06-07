MORRISON, Ill. — The Morrison Institute of Technology has announced its Academic Honors for the Spring 2021 semester. The following students have been named to the President’s List and achieved a 3.90- to 4.00 grade-point average:
Garrett Bittinger of Polo, Illinois
Michael Bower of Oregon, Illinois
Nolan Harshman of Dixon, Illinois
Joshua Kouris of Marengo, Illinois
Ryan McDonnell of Sterling, Illinois
Henry Rod of Amboy, Illinois
Ian Sayles of Creve Coeur, Illinois
Skylar Scott of Dixon
Eli Trimble of Viola, Illinois
Kyle Winebrenner of Sterling
Samuel Woodyer of Ottawa, Illinois
The following students have been named to the Dean’s List and achieved a 3.50 to 3.89 grade-point average:
Kaela Baker of Clinton
Noah Boren of Pittsfield, Illinois
Jacob Dorethy of Knoxville, Illinois
Dallas Guyton of Milan Illinois
Eric Holden of Ashton, Illinois
Savage Hutton of Tampico, Illinois
Ethan James of Oregon, Illinois
Richard Kern of Galena, Illinois
Cody Lewis of Henry, Illinois
Payton Mast of Andalusia, Illinois
Andrew McCabe of Pontiac, Illinois
Agustin Tavares of Sterling
Cole Whitebread of Rock Falls, Illinois
