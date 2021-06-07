MORRISON, Ill. — The Morrison Institute of Technology has announced its spring 2021 graduates.
The following students received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology/Construction:
Richard Kern of Galena, Illinois
Samuel Woodyer of Ottawa, Illinois
The following students received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology/Design and Drafting:
Logan Agostini of Decatur, Illinois
Cameron Campasano of Plainfield, Illinois
Thomas Fussell of Sherrard, Illinois
Brenden Graham of Genoa City, Wisconsin
Dallas Guyton of Milan, Illinois
Keagan Huffman of Clinton
Mitchell Kaiser of Belvidere, Illinois
Joshua Kouris of Marengo, Illinois
Henry Rod of Amboy, Illinois
Darren Rodgers of Rockford, Illinois
Eli Trimble of Viola, Illinois
The following students received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Network Administration:
Benjamin Anderson of Oregon, Illinois
Noah Boren of Pittsfield, Illinois
Michael Bower of Oregon, Illinois
Christopher Cody of Rock Falls, Illinois
Brady DeWitte of Lyndon, Illinois
Cody Lewis of Henry, Illinois
Ian Sayles of Creve Coeur, Illinois
Skylar Scott of Dixon, Illinois
Agustin Tavares of Sterling, Illinois
Kyle Winebrenner of Sterling
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.