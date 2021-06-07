blue logo

MORRISON, Ill. — The Morrison Institute of Technology has announced its spring 2021 graduates.

The following students received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology/Construction:

Richard Kern of Galena, Illinois

Samuel Woodyer of Ottawa, Illinois

The following students received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Engineering Technology/Design and Drafting:

Logan Agostini of Decatur, Illinois

Cameron Campasano of Plainfield, Illinois

Thomas Fussell of Sherrard, Illinois

Brenden Graham of Genoa City, Wisconsin

Dallas Guyton of Milan, Illinois

Keagan Huffman of Clinton

Mitchell Kaiser of Belvidere, Illinois

Joshua Kouris of Marengo, Illinois

Henry Rod of Amboy, Illinois

Darren Rodgers of Rockford, Illinois

Eli Trimble of Viola, Illinois

The following students received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Network Administration:

Benjamin Anderson of Oregon, Illinois

Noah Boren of Pittsfield, Illinois

Michael Bower of Oregon, Illinois

Christopher Cody of Rock Falls, Illinois

Brady DeWitte of Lyndon, Illinois

Cody Lewis of Henry, Illinois

Ian Sayles of Creve Coeur, Illinois

Skylar Scott of Dixon, Illinois

Agustin Tavares of Sterling, Illinois

Kyle Winebrenner of Sterling

