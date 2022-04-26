WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has announced U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Infrastructure Grants have been awarded to Morrison, Oquawka and Williamsfield, Illinois.
"Our small cities and villages are the fabric of the Heartland and the drivers of our rural economy," said Bustos, a Democrat who represents Illinois' 17th House District.
"Since I was elected to Congress nearly a decade ago, I've always prioritized ensuring that all of our communities receive the attention and support they deserve from the federal government," she said. "I'm so glad to announce that Morrison, Oquawka and Williamsfield, Illinois will be receiving nearly $100,000 in USDA Rural Development grants for important local projects."
* The city of Morrison will receive a $48,200 Rural Development grant to complete the construction of its library roof. The city will remove the existing asphalt roof and replace it with a metal roof to prevent leaking.
* The Village of Oquawka will receive a $43,100 Rural Development grant to acquire a new police vehicle. It will be the replacement for a vehicle that is in need of costly repairs and is no longer dependable.
* The Village of Williamsfield will receive an additional $5,300 for improvements to make the Village Hall handicap accessible and compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. This includes the construction of a bathroom, replacement of the water line and improvements to sidewalks and parking. Williamsfield was awarded $15,400 for this project in November 2021.
USDA Rural Development delivers a number of programs to help improve the quality of life in rural communities throughout the nation. The grants for Morrison, Oquawka and Williamsfield were awarded through the USDA's Community Facilities Disaster Grant program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.