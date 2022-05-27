MORRISON, Ill. – Morrison’s American Legion will celebrate with a grand reopening and a ribboncutting at noon Monday, May 30.
Morrison’s Memorial Day events begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday with a parade that will travel west on Main Street and then north on Genesee Street to Grove Hill Cemetery. A service there will feature a keynote speaker, placing of the wreath, and a gun salute.
Following the service, Post 328 will have a ribboncutting with the Morrison Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the completion of a major remodeling project at the Legion, celebrate the joint partnership between the American Legion and Lions Club on flag upgrades and show appreciation to donors for the purchase of new flags for the Avenue of Flags.
A lunch of pork chop sandwiches, sides, beverages and desserts also will be served and a military display table will be set up.
The Legion is located at 306 E. Main St., Morrison.
