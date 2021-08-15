MORRISON, Ill. — Morrison's American Legion Post 328 will conduct a ceremony to retire unserviceable flags in September.
Post 328 American Legion in Morrison collects unserviceable flags all year at its Retired Flags Drop Box at 306 E Main St., the Legion said in a press release Saturday.
Other flags, such as POW/MIA and state flags, may be deposited as well.
The annual ceremony is conducted on the last Sunday in September at 12:30 p.m. This year the ceremony will be conducted at Morrison Veterans Memorial Park, 150 E High St. (across from Northside School), weather permitting.
Resolution 440 of the 19th National Legion Convention (adopted in 1937) states that all unserviceable American flags which have been used for the decoration of veterans graves on Memorial Day, and for other such service, should be collected and inspected. Worn and unserviceable flags shall be condemned and properly disposed of by burning.
The public is invited to attend and may bring unserviceable flags, the American Legion said. While the ceremony isn't lengthy, the Legion encourages the public to bring lawn chairs.
The Morrison Legion also sells flags for $20 and will assist in replacing and installing flags. Questions can be directed to the Post at 815-310-0333 or 328@MorrisonAmericanLegion.org.
