MORRISON, Ill. — The American Legion Post in Morrison is interested in sponsoring a high school senior to attend the 85th Session of Illinois Premier Boys State.
Boys State is set to run from June 12 to 18 and will be hosted by Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois. Costs for a local delegate will be covered by the Morrison American Legion Post.
According to https://illinoisboysstate.org, Boys State is a participatory program in which students learn by doing and become part of the operation of city, county, and state governments.
Now a national program of the American Legion, Boys State was founded in Illinois in 1935. The program was founded by three Illinois Legionnaires, Hayes Kennedy, Harold Card, and Matthew Murphy, who organized the first Boys State at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield, Illinois.
The American Legion Auxiliary sponsors a separate but similar program for young women called Girls State.
At Boys State, participants learn the rights, privileges, and responsibilities of citizenship. Although fictional political parties are created and the citizens are randomly assigned to one, Boys State is nonpartisan in the sense of U.S. or Illinois political parties. The hands-on political and governmental elements of the program center around creating and facilitating city, county, and state governments. Boys State activities include various levels of legislative sessions, political party caucuses, four different election cycles, general assemblies, band concerts, law enforcement presentations and recreational programs.
American Legion Posts select high school juniors to attend the program in June right after their junior year. In most cases, individual expenses are paid by a sponsoring Legion Post, a local business, or another community-based organization. Parents and grandparents are also able to sponsor a citizens.
Boys State and Girls State programs currently exist in every state. As separate corporations, Boys State and Girls State programs vary in content and method of procedure, but each adheres to the same basic concept: teaching government from the city to the state level. Two participants from each Boys State and Girls State program are selected to go on and participate as Senators at Boys Nation and Girls Nation.
For more information, call Morrison's American Legion Post 328 at (815) 310-0333.
