MORRISON, Ill. — Resolution 440 of the 19th National Legion Convention, which was adopted in 1937, states in part that all unserviceable American flags that have been used for the decoration of veterans graves on Memorial Day (and other such service) are to be collected and inspected. Worn and unserviceable flags are to be condemned and properly destroyed via burning.
Post 328 American Legion in Morrison collects unserviceable flags all year at their retired flags dropbox at 306 E. Main St., Morrison. Other flags, such as POW/MIA and state flags, can be deposited as well.
The annual burning ceremony is conducted on the last Sunday in September at 12:30 p.m. This year it will be Sept. 26 at Morrison Veterans Memorial Park, 150 E. High St., across the street from Northside Elementary School. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be canceled.
The public is invited to attend and can bring unserviceable flags. While the ceremony isn't lengthy, lawn chairs are encouraged.
The Morrison Legion also sells flags for $20 and will assist in replacing and installing, if needed. Questions can be directed to the Post at (815) 310-0333 or 328@MorrisonAmericanLegion.org
