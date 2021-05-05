MORRISON, Ill. — A Morrison man is charged with unlawful restraint and two counts of battery, accused of grabbing a 6-year-old boy.
Joseph A. Veselko, 37, was arrested Tuesday on charges of battery, a Class A misdemeanor; aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony; and unlawful restraint, a Class 4 felony, Morrison Police Chief Brian Melton announced today.
In a press release, Melton said police responded to a call in the 200 block of Cedar Street, Morrison, shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 1, regarding an adult male subject grabbing a 6-year-old boy. The boy was able to get away and returned home.
As a result of the investigation, police arrested Veselko around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. Veselko was transported to the Whiteside County Jail.
Morrison police were assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and the April House Child Advocacy Center.
