STERLING, Ill. — A Morrison, Illinois man has been charged with child pornography offenses.
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 officials announced Friday that Gualberto M. Gaeta, 30, has been charged with three counts of Dissemination of Child Pornography, a Class X felony, and three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a Class 2 felony.
According to an ISP press release, ISP DCI investigators, along with the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Morrison Police Department, on Thursday executed a warrant at Gaeta’s residence in the 100 block of East Main Street, Morrison, following an investigation involving child pornography.
Gaeta is currently held at the Whiteside County Jail on a $250,000 bond at 10 percent. The investigation remains open and ongoing, according to ISP.
