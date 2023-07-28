CLINTON — A Clinton High School science teacher was arrested Tuesday and accused of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Jason L. Endress, 44, of Morrison, Illinois was arrested by Ogle County, Illinois, sheriff’s deputies around 9:30 a.m. and held in the Ogle County Jail without bond pending a court appearance Wednesday. Ogle County sheriff’s detectives were assisted by the Illinois State Police Zone 2 Investigations.
The Clinton School District released a statement Wednesday that said the “District has been informed that a Clinton High School teacher was arrested yesterday for aggravated sexual abuse arising out of an incident which allegedly occurred in Ogle County, Illinois approximately 20 years ago. The matter is currently under investigation.”
Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock, as reported by Shaw Local, said Endress is accused of sexually abusing a boy in rural Oregon 19 or 20 years ago when he was involved with the Boy Scouts.
Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a Class 1 felony punishable in Illinois by up to 15 years in prison.
