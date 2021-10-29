MORRISON, Ill. — Morrison Lions Club, with the assistance of Morrison American Legion Post 328, is seeking funds for the replacement of the 350 flags that line U.S. 30 and Illinois 78 on special holidays and other occasions.
The Avenue of the Flags was started by the late Mayor George Piersol at least 30 years ago. The majority of the flags in use are the original ones.
Sponsor one or more flags in memory or in honor of a veteran, relative, or friend. The cost to sponsor each flag is $20. Your donation may be tax deductible. A brochure (digital and hardcopy) will be completed listing donors and names of those being memorialized or honored.
Forms are available on these websites:
City of Morrison: www.morrisonil.org
Morrison Lions Club: www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/morrisonil/contact.php
Morrison American Legion Post 328: www.morrisonamericanlegion.org
