MORRISON, Ill. — Morrison police have announced the arrests of two Iowa women in connection with a burglary at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds in Morrison, according to Morrison Police Chief Brian Melton.
Krista P. Godat, 45, of Clinton, was arrested Thursday and charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; felony burglary; and felony theft.
Jolene L. Decker, 55, of Camanche, was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of felony burglary and one count of felony theft.
Both were taken to the Whiteside County Jail.
The arrests stemmed from a theft of items belonging to the White Oaks Therapeutic Equestrian Center. The Morrison Police Department on Monday received a report of a burglary to the horse barns at the Whiteside County Fairgrounds, from where the undisclosed amount of horse tack was stolen.
The Morrison Police Department and Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation, with assistance from a WHOA volunteer.
The Clinton Police Department and the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing with additional charges possible, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.