MORRISON, Ill. — Morrison Police identified the victim of Wednesday's train-pedestrian fatality as 15-year-old Samara Ann Elizabeth Braham of Morrison.
Braham died after being hit by a train early Wednesday morning.
According to Morrison police, Union Pacific Railway reported an incident involving a pedestrian about 4:21 a.m. Wednesday just east of the Jackson Street railroad crossing in Morrison. A UP train was traveling westbound on the north set of tracks and struck a pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Whiteside County Coroner Joe McDonald.
Police asked for help identifying the woman Wednesday and, Thursday afternoon, named Braham as the victim.
Officials are not releasing further information. The incident remains under investigation by the Morrison Police Department and Whiteside County Coroner.
