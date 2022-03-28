MORRISON, Ill. – A Morrison woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning after the vehicle in which she was a passenger struck a tree.
Nancy K. Pannier, 78, died as the result of the crash that happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the 200 block of South Orange Street.
According to Morrison police, the driver, R. Everett Pannier, 79, of Morrison, was southbound on South Orange Street, traveled off the east side of the road and struck a tree.
Morrison Community Hospital EMS transported Nancy Pannier to Morrison Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Everett Pannier was transported to Morrison Community Hospital by CGH EMS and then airlifted by MedForce to Javon Bea Hospital – Riverside in Rockford, Illinois.
The crash remains under investigation by the Morrison Police Department. Morrison Police were assisted by the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, Morrison Fire Department, MCH EMS, CGH EMS, MedForce and Hunter’s Towing.
