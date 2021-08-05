MORRISON, Ill. — The city of Morrison has been selected for a chance to win funds for a new dog park.
PetSafe has announced the 30 finalists for its Bark for Your Park grant contest, with Morrison among them. PetSafe will award prizes totaling $150,000 to 10 communities. From now through Aug. 31, anyone over 18 that lives within the U.S. can vote once per day, every day for their favorite community at barkforyourpark.com.
The Morrison community has made the cut for a chance to win $25,000. With what the community has already contributed, the $25,000 would give project leaders what they need to put up the fence. They are encouraging family, neighbors, friends, locals who have moved away to vote once per day, every day until Aug. 31.
To vote, go to https://barkforyourpark.petsafe.com/locations/morrison-il
Finalists were chosen from a panel of PetSafe judges that scored each submission on the level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project within the community and the impact that a dog park project would have on the community. Participants entered to win funds for either a new park or to improve an existing dog park.
Following the contest voting period, five communities with the highest votes will receive $25,000 for the construction of a new park and five will be awarded $5,000 to enhance their local dog parks.
“The PetSafe brand is proud to support communities in their efforts to provide a safe space for their dogs to play,” says Celeste Vlok, marketing manager for PetSafe brand. “This finalist group has really shown their excitement and dedication to making their dog park dreams a reality, and we’re looking forward to seeing the community members take on the initiative from here. Join the fun and vote for your favorite finalist.”
Since introducing the program in 2011, PetSafe has donated more than $1.5 million to support more than 70 off-leash dog parks in the United States.
For more information on the 2021 Bark for Your Park grant contest and to vote for Morrison Bark Park, visit barkforyourpark.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.