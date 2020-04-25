CLINTON — A 17-year-old’s motion to transfer jurisdiction to juvenile court was denied Thursday.
District Court Judge Henry Latham on Thursday filed an order on the request of Trevon J. Lucas, 19, of Rock Island, Illinois. Lucas is charged with one count of second-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony; and three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C felony.
Latham found probable cause exists that Lucas committed the four offenses. He further states in the order that there are not reasonable prospects for rehabilitating Lucas if the jurisdiction is reverse waived to the juvenile court and Lucas is adjudicated to have committed the delinquent acts.
The court found the reverse waiver of the court’s jurisdiction over Lucas is not in the best interests of Lucas or the community. The court considered the nature and circumstances of the alleged offenses, the nature and extent of Lucas’ prior contacts with juvenile authorities, including past efforts of the authorities to treat and rehabilitate Lucas, and the response to the efforts and the programs, facilities and personnel available to the juvenile court for rehabilitation and treatment of Lucas. The court also considered the programs, facilities and personnel that would be available to the District Court if the court retains jurisdiction.
Defense attorney Melanie Thwing on March 2 filed a motion to transfer jurisdiction to juvenile court. The motion says the second-degree sexual abuse charge is excluded from the jurisdiction of the juvenile court and will be prosecuted in the District Court unless the District Court transfers jurisdiction to the juvenile court upon motion for good cause.
Assistant Clinton County Attorney Ross Barlow on April 21 filed a resistance to the motion. Barlow in the motion said there were not reasonable prospects for rehabilitating Lucas if the jurisdiction is reverse waived to the juvenile court.
A pretrial conference in the case is scheduled for 10 a.m. June 4.
