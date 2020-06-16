MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — The Mount Carroll Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring citywide garage sales Friday and Saturday.
If you are interested in having a garage sale and would like to be listed on the city website, www.mtcarrollil.org, e-mail mcchambersecretary@gmail.com with the following information: your address, the dates and times of your sale and a short description of the items to be sold. The maps will be available digitally only on this website.
There is no fee this year due to COVID-19. CDC guidelines will need to be followed as safety is the main concern.
There will “Shop Small” sales throughout the town and “Grab N Go” specials at local restaurants. The Farmers Market will be set up in the courtyard square from 8 a.m to noon and the car cruise will be that evening.
For more information, e-mail the Chamber at mcchambersecretary@gmail.com.
