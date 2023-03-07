CLINTON — The Mount St. Clare Charitable Education Trust is continuing its mission to award college scholarships to area students for the 2023-2024 academic year. Clinton National Bank, trustee of the scholarship trust, is announcing the availability of the application.
The application was sent to area high schools and Clinton Community College. Prospective applicants may contact these offices for a copy or access the application on the Clinton National Bank website at www.clintonnational.com/scholarships. Applications can also be requested from the Clinton National Bank Trust Department. The deadline for submission is May 1, 2023, and notification letters will be sent in late June.
Successful applicants must have graduated, or will graduate, from a high school in either Clinton County, Iowa, or Whiteside County, Illinois, and currently attend, or will attend, a two- or four-year college or university physically located in Iowa. An independent selection committee will review applications and the trustee will notify successful applicants. The scholarships are paid directly to each recipient’s college or university in the fall.
The trust will award approximately $190,000 in 2023. In past years, the awards have provided support for 75 to 80 students per year. Scholarship funds were established for the benefit of students attending Mount St. Clare College, and later Ashford University. In 2012, the scholarship funds were combined into this single trust. The primary purpose is to provide scholarships recognizing the Sisters of St. Francis’s long-term commitment to the value of education.
The scholarships were funded by the Sisters, area families, alumni, and others connected to Mount St. Clare College. Each scholarship has its own award criteria. Examples of award criteria include scholarly accomplishment, area of study, extra-curricular activities, and financial need. The Trustee and selection committee encourage area students to apply and continue the higher-education legacy that Mount St. Clare College provided over its many decades in Clinton.
