CLINTON – The Mount St. Clare Charitable Education Trust is continuing its mission to award college scholarships to area students for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Clinton National Bank, trustee of the scholarship trust, is announcing the availability of the application. The application was sent to area high schools and Clinton Community College.
Prospective applicants may contact these offices for a copy or access the application on the Clinton National Bank website at www.clintonnational.com/scholarships.
Applications can also be requested from the Clinton National Bank Trust Department. The deadline for submission is May 2, 2022, and notification letters will be sent in late June.
Successful applicants must have graduated, or will graduate, from a high school in either Clinton County, Iowa or Whiteside County, Illinois and currently attend, or will attend, a two- or four-year college or university physically located in the State of Iowa.
An independent selection committee will review applications and the trustee will notify successful applicants. The scholarships are paid directly to each recipient’s college or university in the fall.
Scholarship funds were established over the years for the benefit of students attending Mount St. Clare College, and later Ashford University. In 2012, the scholarship funds were combined into a single trust for permanent management and administration.
The primary purpose is to provide scholarships to recognize the Sisters of St. Francis’s long-term commitment to the value of education. The 40 funds will award approximately $215,000. In past years, the funds have been awarded to 75 to 80 students. The scholarships were funded by the Sisters, area families, alumni, and others connected to Mount St. Clare College.
Each scholarship has its own award criteria. Examples of award criteria include scholarly accomplishment, area of study, extracurricular activities, and financial need.
