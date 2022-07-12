CLINTON — The Mount St. Clare Education Charitable Trust selection committee awarded 88 college scholarships totaling $216,000 to area students for the 2022-2023 academic year.
Clinton National Bank, trustee, recently invited winners for a group photo. Twenty-five of the winners are pictured, along with Dave Helscher, Clinton National Bank.
Successful applicants graduated from a high school in either Clinton County, Iowa or Whiteside County, Illinois and will attend a two- to four-year college or university located in Iowa.
Scholarship funds were established over the years by area families and the Sisters’ of St. Francis for the benefit of students attending Mount St. Clare College, and later Ashford University. In 2012, the 40 funds were aggregated to form the Trust. The Trust’s primary purpose is to provide scholarships that recognize the Sisters of St. Francis’s and the community’s long-term commitment to the value of higher education.
Each of the funds has its own requirements and the awards are made with these in mind. Examples of selection criteria include scholarly accomplishment, area of study, extra-curricular activities, and financial need. The total amount awarded since the establishment of the Trust in 2012 is $1.6 million.
