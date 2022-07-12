Students receiving Mount St. Clare Education Charitable Trust scholarships include: first row, from left, Viviana Ramirez, Danica Eberhart, Haleigh Lucas Rowe, Elizabeth Blandin and Bree Mangelsen, with Dave Helscher of Clinton National Bank; second row, from right, Molly Shannon, Isabel Hansen, Annie Rude, Mya Petersen, Grace Pierce, Ellie Rickertsen, and Emily Manemann; third row. from left, Evan Harden, Zachary Bohle, Eric Kinkaid, Anna Hilgendorf, Sarah Hilgendorf, Payton Luett, and Kathyrn French;and fourth row, from right, Kamryn Paulsen, Kyle Homes, Carter Pataska, Nathan Moeller, Eli Eggers, Noah Eggers, and Kyle Kitteringham. Submitted photo