CLINTON — Applications are being accepted for the Mount St. Clare Charitable Education Trust Scholarship for the 2020- 2021 academic year. Successful candidates must have graduated, or will graduate, from a high school in Clinton County, Iowa or Whiteside County, Illinois and attend a 2- or 4-year college or university within the state of Iowa. Applications are available at www.clintonnational.com and at Clinton National Bank's trust department.
Deadline is May 1. Applications will be reviewed and successful applicants will be notified.
