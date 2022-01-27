CLINTON — The Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will bring activities this week that will get muscles moving and feeling good during the winter days.
These weekly programs require no preregistration and are included with museum admission.
Funtime Friday & Funtime Saturday, at 10:30 a.m.
This Friday and Saturday the Funtime program brings parachute play. Miss Roberta, Discovery Center teacher, will bring out the giant parachute and accessories.
Kids and adults will work as a team to lift, bounce and manipulate the parachute to move and roll balls in a series of exercises. This classic physical education activity encourages a sense of rhythm, cooperative play and communication, and provides opportunities to practice following instructions and taking turns. Large motor movement will provide good exercise on a winter day.
Saturday Special, 2 to 3 p.m. each week
Saturday Special is Saturday afternoon fun each week at the Discovery Center, from 2 to 3 p.m. The activity is perfect for school-aged kids and their grown-ups to explore a topic and try their hands at something new. All ages are welcome.
On Saturday, Jan. 29, the Discovery Center’s Miss Sandy will present a program on penguins. Families are invited to come learn about this interesting bird, compare different kinds of penguins, learn about their habitats and lifestyles, and top it off with a cute penguin craft.
The Discovery Center is open Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South in Clinton. Face masks are required to enter the Discovery Center and play for everyone 2 and older.
Admission is $4 per person for ages 2 to 64, $3 per person for ages 65 and older, free for children one year and younger, and free for Discovery Center members. Annual memberships are available at the museum.
