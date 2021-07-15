The Mount St. Clare Charitable Education Trust selection committee awarded 80 college scholarships totaling $175,000 to area students for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Clinton National Bank, trustee of the scholarship trust, recently invited winners for a group photo. Twenty-five of the winners are pictured.
Successful applicants graduated from a high school in either Clinton County, Iowa or Whiteside County, Illinois and attend, or will attend, a two to four-year college or university located in Iowa.
Scholarship funds were established over the years for the benefit of Mount St. Clare College, and later Ashford University, students. The primary purpose is to provide scholarships to recognize the Sisters of St. Francis’s long-term commitment to the value of education.
Each of the funds, established by many Clinton-area families and the Sisters over the years, has its own requirements and the awards were made with these in mind. Examples of selection criteria include scholarly accomplishment, area of study, extra-curricular activities and financial need.
