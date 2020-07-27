BURLINGTON, Vt. — Koltin Dimmick of Mount Carroll, Illinois was named to the Champlain College Dean's List for the Spring 2020 semester, the college said last week.
Dimmick is majoring in International Business.
Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada and Dublin, Ireland. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester.
