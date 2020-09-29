Mulholland accepted into Wartburg’s Teacher Education Program
WAVERLY — Patrick Mulholland has been accepted into the Wartburg College Teacher Education Program.
Mulholland, of Clinton, had to demonstrate effective reflective components in teaching and complete several other requirements to be considered for the program.
Admission to the Teacher Education Program allows students to begin professional education courses in their field.
Howell graduates from Iowa Wesleyan
MOUNT PLEASANT — Brandon Howell, of Erie, Illinois, is one of 69 graduates earning a degree this spring from Iowa Wesleyan University. The university is inviting all 69 graduates to come back to walk at the commencement ceremony on May 1, 2021 and to choose one of two options to celebrate this fall with Iowa Wesleyan University through the graduation webpage.
Damhoff, Cole earn degrees from UW-Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point conferred degrees on more than 1,100 graduates for the spring 2020 semester.
Local graduates include Ashley Damhoff, of Morrison, Illinois, who earned a bachelor of science in biology, and Jared Cole, of Tampico, Illinois, who earned a bachelor of science degree in forestry management.
