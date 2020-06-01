CLINTON — The State of Iowa’s request to consolidate multiple cases against a Clinton man charged by trial information with 16 felony charges and five misdemeanor charges in four cases was granted last week.
District Court Judge Joel Barrows last week submitted an order consolidating four cases filed against Joshua A. Andresen, 29. Andresen withdrew his resistance to the motion. A motion to consolidate filed May 19 by Assistant Clinton County Attorney James McHugh says all of the indictable offenses pending in all four cases relate to public offenses that arise from the same transaction or occurrence or from two or more transactions or occurrences constituting parts of a common scheme or plan as alleged in the ongoing criminal conduct charge. He requested the matters be consolidated for trial for judicial efficiency.
A bond review hearing in the cases is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday. Andresen is charged by trial information with one count of ongoing criminal conduct, a Class B felony; two counts of first-degree theft, a Class C felony; two counts of second-degree theft, a Class D felony; nine counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony; one count of possession or control of a firearm or offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender, a Class D felony; one count of credit card fraud, a Class D felony; one count of credit card fraud, an aggravated misdemeanor; one count of possession of burglars’ tools, an aggravated misdemeanor; one count of fourth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; and two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor.
A court affidavit in a separate case charges Andresen with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony; and one count of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
According to a court affidavit, on April 2, a woman reported seven locked community mailboxes located on Branden Hills Drive were forced open. She suspected mail was stolen from within the damaged mailboxes. A witness reported he observed a black GMC Yukon driven by a white woman with a white male passenger in the subdivision prior to the mailboxes being forced open. The damage to the mailboxes was estimated under $300.
The affidavit says on April 11, a man reported his storage garage located at 400 Randy Drive was entered and property was stolen. The man reported the stolen property included boat props. Two of the stolen boat props were later recovered stashed near an adjacent farm silo. Two other individuals reported their storage garage was broken into. A third individual reported an enclosed trailer was forced open. Officers recovered bolt cutters and a flashlight believed to be discarded by the suspects during the burglary. The flashlight had Andresen’s name engraved on it.
The affidavit states on April 13 the same woman reported the locked community mailboxes on Branden Hills Drive were forced open and she suspected mail was stolen from within the damaged mailboxes. A witness reported that at 3:30 a.m. he saw a dark SUV in the subdivision. The witness returned home at 4:30 a.m. and found the community mailboxes were forced open.
At 4:19 a.m., an officer conducted an investigatory traffic stop on a black GMC Yukon near Mill Creek Expressway and Second Avenue South. The vehicle was being operated without license plates. Andresen was identified as the passenger. An officer observed a crowbar inside the vehicle. The driver said she and Andresen were in the Branden Hills subdivision just prior to being stopped. The traffic stop was completed and they were released. Officers proceeded to Branden Hills Drive and found 13 of the locked community mailboxes were damaged and forced open. The damage to the mailboxes was estimated at approximately $500.
The affidavit continues that at 11:02 a.m. April 13, officers conducted a traffic stop on the black GMC Yukon being operated without license plates in the 100 block of North Fourth Street. Andresen was identified as the passenger. Officers found tools in the vehicle commonly used to commit burglaries. The tools included a mask, camouflage clothing and pry bars. The driver admitted on April 13 she provided Andresen transportation to the Branden Hills subdivision. She admitted to remaining in the vehicle while Andresen took mail from the mailboxes, court records state.
Andresen was taken into custody and transported to the Clinton Police Department. Andresen admitted he was responsible for the Branden Hills storage garage burglaries, court records state. He also admitted to stealing a boat prop and other property stashed in a tote outside the storage garages. He admitted to stealing mail from the mailboxes, court records say.
According to a separate affidavit, on Jan. 14, a Camanche police officer took a theft report from ADM Artco in Camanche. The report indicated theft of tools and equipment valued at approximately $15,000. Video indicated a black GMC truck was used in the burglary. Andresen admitted to committing the burglary at ADM Artco, according to court documents.
A separate affidavit says that on Feb. 27, Andresen was interviewed at the Clinton County Jail about several burglaries. Andresen admitted to entering different cabins at Gomer’s Slough to take items and admitted that he steals to pay for his drug habit, according to court documents.
An affidavit from a separate case says that at 5:08 a.m. April 3, a Rail One employee called 911 to report he discovered the theft of numerous items when he reported for work. The Rail One plant manager prepared a detailed list of items stolen with an estimated value in excess of $80,000. Officers during the initial investigation learned two neighboring buildings, Nevada Rail and Sewer Equipment, were both entered with items stolen from each building. A latent print at Rail One was identified as belonging to Andresen. A search warrant was granted for Andresen’s residence. Numerous items were recovered from the Rail One burglary, according to court records.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.