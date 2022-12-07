CLINTON – Dense fog led to a string of collisions on U.S. 61 Wednesday morning, with two people sent to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt said deputies were dispatched shortly before 8:30 a.m. to a multi-vehicle collision that included three semi tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle at U.S. 61 and 250th Avenue.
The accident scene covered both the north and southbound lanes of U.S. 61, requiring law enforcement to stop traffic in both directions. Greenwalt said that due to limited visibility created by dense fog, traffic approaching the accident scene was not able to adequately see emergency vehicles or emergency workers. As a result, approaching vehicles failed to slow down, creating substantial risk to the first responders trying to investigate the original accident, he said.
While officers were investigating the initial accident, there were at least four more accidents that occurred in the northbound lanes of U.S. 61 and surrounding area. U.S. 61 remained closed for approximately 2 ½ hours, until all the damaged vehicles and debris were removed from the road.
As a result of the multiple traffic collisions that occurred, EMS transported two injured people to area hospitals and six other individuals were treated or checked at the scene. The condition of the injured people remained unknown Wednesday afternoon, Greenwalt said.
The multiple accidents occurring during the dense fog are currently under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the DeWitt Police Department; the Iowa State Patrol; Iowa Department of Transportation-Motor Vehicle Enforcement; Iowa DNR/Conservation; DeWitt, Welton, Delmar and Grand Mound fire departments; Davenport Hazmat; Genesis Ambulance; Medic; Maquoketa Ambulance; and the Iowa Department of Transportation – DeWitt Office.
