Municipal band begins practice May 10

CLINTON — River City Municipal Band begins practice Monday for the 2021 season, Present Sarah Lind said this week.
The River City Municipal Band will perform this summer after missing out on last year’s season, Lind said. All area musicians are invited to join.
The band will begin practices Monday from 6 to 10 p.m. in the band room at Clinton Middle School and will rehearse once a week through the end of July, Lind said.
Musicians don’t need to audition, said Lind. Simply bring an instrument and show up at the rehearsal.
The band is an all-volunteer group of adult and students who enjoy playing music together. It provides entertainment for area events and activities, Lind said.
The band is currently in its 32nd year.
Three instrumental educators from the Clinton Community School District—Patrick Brooks, Casey Turner and Colton Whetstone—will lead the band this summer.
The River City Municipal Band is a non-profit organization and all donations are appreciated, said Lind. Corporate support for the band this year comes from Union Pacific Railroad, The A.C. Root Insurance Agency and Clinton Pizza Hut on North Second Street.
Musicians attending rehearsals in the Clinton Middle School band room this summer will be asked to social distance and wear face masks when not actively playing their instruments.
The band will play at the following events this summer:
Monday, May 31, Memorial Day Observance, 10 a.m. Clinton Lawn Cemetery.
Saturday, June 26,Felix Adler Day, 11:30 a.m., Discovery Center.
Sunday, July 4, Clinton Fourth of July Parade,1 p.m., Riverview Drive.
Sunday, July 11, Ice Cream Social, Clinton Community College’s 75th anniversary, 7 p.m., Bickelhaupt Arboretum.
Saturday, July 31 RAGBRAI in Clinton, on or near the river. Time to be announced.
Saturday, Sept. 11, 9/11 20-Year Observance, at Freedom Trees Memorial on Mill Creek Parkway, time to be announced.
For more information on the River City Municipal Band, participation and concerts, contact Gregg Obren at 563-503-8345, or message the band on Facebook at River City Municipal Band.
