CLINTON — It’s officially summertime in the Gateway area, which means it’s time for two of the area’s favorite summer series: Music on the Avenue and Finally Fridays.
The coronavirus pandemic halted Finally Friday’s last year, and Music on the Avenue only consisted of a few events. Now that things are getting back to normal in Clinton, Karen Rowell of the Downtown Clinton Alliance, said she is excited for the kickoff of Music on the Avenue on July 1 at 6 p.m. and every Thursday after that through August.
Brooke Byam and the PeOple will kick off the series on July 1. Three on the Tree will perform July 8. The concerts take place on Fifth Avenue South in downtown Clinton.
“Music on the Avenue is truly a music event,” Rowell said. “People can come down and bring their own chairs and listen to the music and get themselves a cold beer. They can get them something to eat. It’s a great opportunity to socialize, something we couldn’t do last year.”
Rowell said the event has something for everyone: from family days, which will include things such as face painting for the kids, to the classic car show and not to mention the various food vendors and the musical acts.
“We are always trying to come up with new ideas to make sure we are all-encompassing,” said Rowell. “We have chalk for the kids, and the classic cars are a big draw. They bring a lot of people down.”
Rowell said since December she and others, mostly all volunteers, have been planning for this year’s events. She said they will have musical acts from various genres, and she said there’s a balance of local and regional talent that will perform.
“We have a big band coming out of Chicago,” Rowell said. “We have a couple of other bands too that are coming, one from Davenport and one from the middle of the state. So we have a good mix of local and bands from out of town.”
Rowell said she has one message for everyone in the Gateway area.
“Just come on down and have a great time with us,” Rowell said.
With Music on the Avenue getting ready to kick off, there’s another favorite summer series getting ready to begin as well: Finally Fridays.
Last year, the pandemic canceled Finally Fridays, but this year it is set to kick off in full force on July 2. On their official Facebook page, they are encouraging everyone to come down to Join “Bandshell Barbie” and the rest of the gang.
That event will kick off at 6 p.m. at the Riverview Bandshell with a performance by The Tailfins on the Finally Friday stage. The post states food and drinks will be available, but coolers are not allowed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.