CLINTON — The COVID-19 pandemic, and the restrictions that came with it, ended up shutting down numerous events over the past few months and even into the summer.
But one event that will happen this year is Clinton's Music on the Avenue, which organizers say will kick off June 25.
Karen Rowell of the Downtown Clinton Alliance said details about the summer concert series, which brings music into Clinton's downtown each Thursday evening, have not been finalized, but plans are in the works.
"We will have a band, and we will have food trucks," Rowell said. "But, of course, social distancing will be a part of it. But we may have to limit it to how many people can come in. We don't charge, but we may do some type of counting coming in, so we don't get overwhelmed."
Rowell said they do plan on adding more hand-washing stations and portable restrooms. Also, she said they would like to work with the food vendors to have options on how people can get their food while social distancing is still enforced.
Additionally, they will have markings on the street and sidewalks to make sure everyone keeps a safe distance while they're enjoying the events.
Rowell said the June 25 kick-off date is important because it'll determine what happens over the duration of the summer.
"We're going to see how the first one goes," Rowell said. "Then, the next one would be the week after the Fourth of July."
Rowell said organizers met with city officials, and everyone is on board. At the same time, they want to make sure they are cautious, as the coronavirus pandemic is ongoing. She said they got an opportunity to see the success the LumberKings had with its concert at the ballpark last weekend. She did take notes on what safety measures they can use for Music on the Avenue.
"I think everybody is willing to test the waters," Rowell said. "I think we can do it and do it right. We have the full support of the city, we have the full support of the LumberKings, and I know we have the full support of the public."
With so many across the area wanting to get back to normal, Rowell said she believes these summer events will be refreshing for everyone.
"I think it's important for the community," Rowell said. "If we all do it cautiously, and we do it right, it can be a fun event. And it could get everybody out. As I said, the sunshine is good. We are hoping for that."
