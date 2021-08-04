CLINTON — The Clinton History Club will attempt to solve a mystery during its August meeting.
The first Clinton County Courthouse was located in Camanche, said History Club Co-chairman John Rowland. The Club will present information that reveals the building’s location Tuesday at Camanche Library, 102 12th Ave. in Camanche, at 9 a.m.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
Clinton County was organized by a special act of the territorial legislature Jan. 11, 1840, Rowland said. An election in March 1840 made Camanche the county seat. Elijah Buell, George Griswold, and Robert C. Bourne were elected county commissioners.
The first recorded meeting of the Clinton County Commissioners was Jan. 5, 1841 at the hotel of Samuel Doolittle in Camanche. Members of the Clinton History Club, Camanche Museum and local history buffs have been searching for years to find Doolittle’s hotel site, where the first Clinton County Courthouse was located.
Early records of the 1900s indicate that the Clinton Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution were also trying to mark and identify many of the important local historical sites in Clinton County, including Doolittle’s hotel.
History Club member Ruth Evans has discovered an old news article that provides a key description of where the first Clinton County Courthouse was located in Camanche, Rowland said. “We will be providing copies of this news article at the August meeting.”
According to the news article, the Doolittle’s Hotel was located within a few hundred yards of the current Camanche library site. The Camanche Library is situated in one of the most historic parts of town and is surrounded by several interesting historic buildings and properties, Rowland said.
In 1893 the Lamb, Young, Curtis, Armstrong and Alden families built the luxurious Town & Country Club House on this site. This location sits high above the river and offers a great view, said Rowland.
The club house later became the Riverview Sanitarium. In 1942, Camanche Industrialist C.A. Art DePue cleared the land and built a home.
The Camanche Library purchased the DePue property in 1963 and the library opened May 1, 1965. The original 1899 Camanche Railroad Depot, built by the Burlington Cedar Rapids and Northern Railroad (1876-1903), was moved and is now relocated on the library grounds.
Also close by is the Horace Anthony House located at 1206 Anthony Place. Built around 1852, the Anthony House was an important stop on the Underground Railroad and was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1991, said Rowland.
The Anthony family owned the home for 107 years. LeRoy and Doris Goddard purchased the home in 1958, restored it and placed it on the National Register.
During the History Club meeting, Camanche Library Director Anna Evans will conduct a tour of the library, and Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker will share some background on early Clinton County government.
This will be a great opportunity to photograph the site of the first courthouse in Clinton County and other historic buildings and historic sites in the area, Rowland said. “The view of the river at this location is outstanding.”
Becoming a member of Clinton History Club its free. Members receive a free newsletter and free historic photos of the area weekly via email.
For more information, contact Gregg Obren at gobren74@live.com or John Rowland at jrow242@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.