CAMANCHE — Naeve Family Beef will host a soft opening of their retail store, Meat & Greet, on Oct. 13.
The store is located at 1902 Seventh Ave., Camanche, and will have store hours Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store will sell local products from around Clinton County and Iowa, including cheeses, beef jerky, wines, candles, baked goods, honey, sauces, spices, and other local goods.
The store will feature Naeve Family Beef products processed at the facility from cattle raised in Andover.
A grand opening will follow in the upcoming weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.