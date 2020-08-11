CLINTON — Tens of millions of bushels of commercial grain storage and on-farm grain storage were destroyed or severely damaged throughout the state of Iowa as a result of Monday’s derecho, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said Tuesday.
Naig also confirmed farms and agribusinesses sustained structural damage, including to livestock buildings and machine sheds. One of the most important conversations for farmers over the next couple of days will be with their with their agronomist to determine what is happening with the crops in the field, Naig said.
State Climatologist Justin Glisan said Monday’s storm is classified as a derecho, which is a widespread thunderstorm that induces straight-line winds. The state will typically see a derecho at least once every two years, Glisan said.
“We have a consolidation of thunderstorms that occurs and as they move east they start to put down pretty heavy winds,” Glisan said. “And as these winds put down they do cause agricultural damage but also structural damage.”
Glisan said they saw appreciable crop damage across the state. The high damage area was in central and east central Iowa, Naig noted.
“As the line moved past Carroll, that’s when we started to see rapid intensification,” Glisan said.
From a crop standpoint, 2020 brought challenges prior to the storm, Naig said. He noted parts of the state were experiencing up to D3 drought conditions, which caused crop damage. Central Iowa and east central Iowa were looking at potentially historic crops and things were looking good, Naig said. Both areas are now dealing with the aftermath of the storm, Naig stated. Harvest will begin in six to eight weeks, Naig added.
“This next week will tell us a lot about the fate of the crop,” Naig said. “There’s a lot of corn that’s laying down. And some of that corn will still make a crop. It will be able to stand up and still produce. And other corn crops and other parts of the crop will in fact be damaged and not be able to be harvested. And really only time will tell and the situation is different all across the state.”
Naig appreciated Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for “acting quickly” and declaring a disaster.
“Sometimes we don’t think of those disaster declarations impacting folks that live in rural areas,” Naig said. “They absolutely do. And so we appreciate that.”
Naig said they will be collecting more information about the scope and scale of the damage.
