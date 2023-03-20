CLINTON — Authorities have announced the name of the man who died in a grain bin last week.
John M. Reed, 67, 1856 280th Ave., DeWitt, died March 15 in a grain bin at 2073 320th Ave., DeWitt, Clinton County Sheriff Bill Greenwalt announced Monday.
Clinton County sheriff's deputies and the DeWitt Fire Department were dispatched to the 320th Avenue location around 7:15 p.m. March 15 for a report of a man trapped in a grain bin.
Upon arrival, law enforcement and fire personnel located Reed trapped inside of a partially filled grain bin. The DeWitt Fire Department, along with firefighters from neighboring jurisdictions, were able to extricate Reed; however, he had died as a result of being trapped in the grain.
The case remains under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office. The Clinton County Sheriff's Office and DeWitt Fire Department were assisted at the scene by the Charlotte Fire Department, Goose Lake Fire Department, Low Moor Fire Department, Welton Fire Department, Genesis Ambulance, MedForce, and Clinton County Communications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.