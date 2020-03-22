CLINTON — The Wapsipinicon River reached flood stage this weekend and is expected to rise through Wednesday, the National Weather Service said Sunday.
The stage for the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt was slightly above flood stage at 11.2 feet and steady Sunday morning, the NWS said. Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
Th Wapsipinicon is expected to rise to 11.6 feet Wednesday morning and fall below flood stage Saturday.
At 11.5 feet the Wapsipinicon will reach moderate flood stage. Water will affect homes along old U.S. Highway 61, NWS said.
The NWS also warned Sunday of possible flooding on the Mississippi River this week following last week's heavy rains and anticipated active weather patterns that may extend flooding in the next two weeks.
"While we are currently not looking at a high threat for major flooding, there is still a good amount of uncertainty in forecast rainfall over the next week to two weeks as we are anticipating staying in an active weather pattern," said Jessica Brooks, of the National Weather Service's Quad Cities office, in a press release.
"As confidence is not high yet in how much rain will fall in the coming weeks, we do anticipate some changes in the forecasts.
"[T]here is still snow in the Mississippi River basin, and late rains have re-wetted the ground, so the entire area remains susceptible to additional flooding as we move further into the Spring months," Brooks said.
The NWS issued a flood warning Sunday morning for the Mississippi River at Camanche until Saturday evening. At 9:30 a.m. the stage was 16.0 feet and rising. Flood stage is 17.0 feet.
Only minor flooding is expected, the NWS said. At 17.0 feet, flooding will affect low-lying residences at Albany, Illinois.
