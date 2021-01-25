CLINTON - A powerful storm system will bring heavy snow, strong and gusty winds, mixed freezing rain and snow, and blowing and drifting snow to the region this afternoon through Tuesday morning.
Drifting snow over roads will be widespread, and some freezing drizzle is possible. This afternoon, snow will spread over southeast Iowa. The snow will slowly spread north through the day, reaching Interstate 80 and the Cedar Rapids to the Quad-Cities metro areas between 3 and 5 this afternoon.
Farther north, after a mainly dry afternoon, snow will arrive towards the evening commute along Highway 20 in Iowa and Illinois.
At this time, much of eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois is at risk for seeing 6 to locally 10 inches of heavy wet snow, with blowing and drifting snow tonight through Tuesday morning. Heaviest snowfall can be expected within a band roughly along I-80 in Iowa and I-88 in Illinois.
For locations in the far south, a mix of snow and freezing rain will limit snow amounts to the 2 to 5 inch range.
The winter storm warning remains in effect until noon Tuesday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
