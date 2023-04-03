MOLINE, Ill. - The National Weather Service is warning residents of severe weather that could occur throughout Tuesday and into Wednesday morning.
According to the NWS, there could be up to three rounds of severe weather, the first from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday. Isolated supercells are expected. A cap of warm air south of a Cedar Rapids to Sterling-Rock Falls line is in place that may delay thunderstorm development.
If storms form, they will be isolated, but capable of producing large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. Potential for a strong tornado exists, the NWS states. Storms will be moving at 35 to 40 mph.
From 6 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, supercells will increase in coverage and there is a greater chance for stronger tornadoes as they move through the area. Storms will be moving at 50-60 mph.
From midnight to 6 p.m. Wednesday, a strong cold front is expected to catch up to the supercells with a line of storms possibly similar to last Friday. Tornadoes and damaging winds are possible.
