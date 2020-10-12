CLINTON — Soaring Eagle Nature Center will host its annual Fall Fest from 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 24 in the newly painted nature barn.
Things will look a bit different this year due to COVID, but put on your spookiest face mask and come join in the fun. The event will include hot dogs and s’mores over an open fire, hot chocolate and apple cider, a nature scavenger hunt, hay rack rides guided walks on trails, and prizes and pumpkins to take home and decorate. Everyone is invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.