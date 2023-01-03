CLINTON — Nature and environmental programs will be the focus at the Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center this week. A turtle and a snake will visit the children’s museum Friday morning, and on Saturday afternoon, Miss Scott County will need children to help make a water quality coloring book.
WOW Wednesdays with Miss Jean
A weekly program at the Discovery Center is WOW Wednesday with Miss Jean, every Wednesday afternoon, from 2 to 5 p.m. Miss Jean and her unique activities are open to all ages including adults. She teaches chess, plays chess matches, teaches juggling, and shares her large collection of logic puzzles, hands-on blocks and magnet games, and brain builder kits. These activities require no preregistration and are free with museum admission.
Funtime Friday & Saturday – Snouts & Sniffers
This Friday, Jan. 6, and Saturday, Jan. 7, the Funtime program hosts Jessica Steines, naturalist with Clinton County Conservation, to present Snouts & Sniffers. Miss Jessica will share her knowledge of animals and how they use their sense of smell to survive. She will bring a live snake and a live turtle to the Friday presentation. On Saturday, the Discovery Center’s teacher Miss Roberta will present more nature fun although there will be no live animals.
The Funtime program begins at 10:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and is a free activity with museum admission.
Saturday Special – Water Quality with Miss Scott County 2022 Brittany Costello
Every Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m., the Discovery Center offers a hands-on program for children and families. This week, Miss Scott County 2022 Brittany Costello will be the featured presenter. She will share her impact project, which is maintaining good water quality in a watershed. She is compiling art to create a water quality coloring book and is inviting children to draw a picture to be included. All entries will become a part of her new coloring book. Costello is currently a student at the University of Northern Iowa studying in the biology department.
The program is free with museum admission and no registration is required.
The Felix Adler Children’s Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. South, Clinton, and is open Wednesdays from 12:30-5 p.m.; Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sundays from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 per person for ages 2 to 64, $4 per person for ages 65 and older, free for children one year and younger, and free for Discovery Center members. Annual memberships are available at the museum.
